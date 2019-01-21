Hon. Andrea Chin sworn-in

Hon. Andrea Chin was sworn-in on Jan. 14 for her first judicial term on the Seattle Municipal Court bench.

A Seattle native who grew up in the Mount Baker neighborhood, Chin is a graduate of Occidental College and Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

After law school, Chin returned to Seattle to serve as an Assistant City Attorney with the City of Seattle. She was elected in November 2018 and brings 26 years of public service to the court.

Chin is a long-time member of the Asian Bar Association of Washington.

She was elected to replace Judge C. Kimi Kondo who retired on Jan. 11.