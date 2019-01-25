Durkan nominates Saad Bashir for Seattle IT Department

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced on Jan. 22 that she will nominate Saad Bashir to be the next Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the Seattle Information Technology Department.

In his role at the City of Seattle, Saad will oversee a $277 million budget and 680 full-time employees. Bashir will begin his role as CTO starting on Jan. 28 and will be responsible for setting and defining the operating model, providing strategic leadership, direction, and management of the City’s information technology resources.

Durkan called Bashir “a highly respected expert in digital modernization, network operations and project management who has a proven track record of delivering cost-effective and innovative solutions.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to champion technological aspirations for a world-class city like Seattle, advance equity, and deliver for the people of Seattle,” said Bashir, an immigrant from Pakistan.

Bashir has spent the past eight years at the City of Ottawa, serving as the Chief Information Officer for the past two and half years. His nomination comes after an extensive search process that included national and international candidates.