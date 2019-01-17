AAPI officials sworn-in

Washington’s 2019 Legislative Session kicked off on Jan. 14 in Olympia, with the House and Senate both convening, conducting opening ceremonies, and swearing in new members.

Among the Asian American and Pacific Islander elected officials, the House welcomed My-Linh Thai who came to the United States from Vietnam at age 15. She is the first refugee to hold office in Olympia.

The Senate welcomed Joe Nguyen, the first Vietnamese state senator and Mona Das, born in India, and is one of four women of color now serving in the Washington State Senate.

Contact information:

Sen. Mona Das

(360) 786-7667

Mona.Das@leg.wa.gov

Sen. Joe Nguyen

(360) 786-7667

Joe.Nguyen@leg.wa.gov

Rep. My-Linh Thai

(360) 786-7926

My-Linh.Thai@leg.wa.gov