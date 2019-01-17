Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / AAPI officials sworn-in

AAPI officials sworn-in

By Leave a Comment

Rep. My Linh Thai with Commissioner Tam Dinh of the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, Tung Tran of the Vietnamese Community of Snohomish, and Tam Nguyen of Friends of Little Saigon (Photo by Sam Le)

Washington’s 2019 Legislative Session kicked off on Jan. 14 in Olympia, with the House and Senate both convening, conducting opening ceremonies, and swearing in new members.

Sen. Joe Nguyen (Photo by Truong Nguyen)

Among the Asian American and Pacific Islander elected officials, the House welcomed My-Linh Thai who came to the United States from Vietnam at age 15. She is the first refugee to hold office in Olympia.

Sen. Mona Das (Photo from Senate Democrats)

The Senate welcomed Joe Nguyen, the first Vietnamese state senator and Mona Das, born in India, and is one of four women of color now serving in the Washington State Senate.

Contact information:

Sen. Mona Das
(360) 786-7667
Mona.Das@leg.wa.gov

Sen. Joe Nguyen
(360) 786-7667
Joe.Nguyen@leg.wa.gov

Rep. My-Linh Thai
(360) 786-7926
My-Linh.Thai@leg.wa.gov

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *