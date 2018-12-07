Shots fired at Seattle shelter

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

SEATTLE—Officers responded to a report of shots fired and a possible robbery attempt at a shelter in the 600 block of 12th Avenue South on the night of Dec. 1.



Callers stated that a man armed with a handgun entered a common area and attempted to rob the individuals sleeping inside. Reports from witnesses stated that the suspect may have assaulted one of the people sleeping inside, before another person intervened and chased the suspect away. During the confrontation, a handgun was discharged, but no one was struck.



Officers searched the building, but did not locate the suspect.



Officers had conflicting reports of what actually transpired, but did locate a shell casing. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.



The department is now working with the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) to address safety issues. The DESC runs the Navigation Center in the Pearl Warren Building, located at 606 12th Avenue South in Seattle’s Little Saigon.