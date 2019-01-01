Mayor Durkan nominates Mariko Lockhart

Mariko Lockhart

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced on Dec. 19 she is nominating Seattle Office for Civil Rights (OCR) Interim Director Mariko Lockhart to a permanent position, pending confirmation by the City Council.



“For her entire career, Mariko has proven time and again that she is committed to advancing equity across education, affordability, and the criminal justice system,” said Durkan. “With Mariko at the helm of OCR, I am confident that the City of Seattle will continue to center the voices of our most vulnerable residents, and expand opportunity for our marginalized communities.”



Lockhart began leading OCR in January 2018. Under her leadership, the department has made critical contributions to the mayor’s work to reform the city’s policies on harassment, discrimination, and other forms of misconduct.



She previously served as the Director of the City of Seattle’s Youth Violence Prevention Initiative.