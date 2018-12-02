Connecticut’s first Asian American attorney general

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic state Rep. William Tong won the race for Connecticut attorney general over Republican Sue Hatfield in a campaign that centered heavily on President Donald Trump’s policies.

Tong succeeds Democratic Attorney General George Jepsen, who did not seek re-election.

Tong is the first Asian American to be elected to both the state legislature and a statewide constitutional office.

Tong, of Stamford, is co-chairman of the legislature’s Judiciary Committee and a civil litigation lawyer. He vowed to fight many of the Trump administration’s policies including those on immigration, and he labeled Hatfield a strong supporter of Trump.

Hatfield, of Pomfret, was a Trump delegate at the 2016 Republican National Convention.