Chinese immigrant murder unsolved

Seattle police are still working to develop a possible suspect description in the case of a woman found murdered on Thanksgiving Day.



Officers were dispatched to a home in the 7100 block of 44th Avenue South just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 22, for a report of a woman with a possible gunshot wound.



Medics who arrived with officers immediately began CPR, but they couldn’t save her. Homicide detectives checked the residence and found evidence of a possible burglary attempt and an illegal marijuana grow operation inside the home.



The victim’s friends told the Northwest Asian Weekly that the woman was Kan Tan, 46, an immigrant from China. She worked at various restaurants in the Chinatown-International District and the Eastside.



“When you are in this type of business (illegal grow operation), people will rob you,” Tan’s friend said.



Tan is survived by her husband and son.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide tip-line at (206) 233-5000.

