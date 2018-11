The UW Nikkei Alumni Association announced its scholarship recipients earlier this month.

Aoi Anne Hunsaker, Kaito Durkee, Taylor Ishida, and Emily Ko will each receive approximately $3,000 towards their tuition.

The Association offers scholarships to students of Japanese ancestry who attend the University of Washington based on their financial need, academic achievement, and community service, especially to the Asian American community. It has given out 357 awards since 1965.