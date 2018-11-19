Timmer leaving CIDBIA

The executive director of the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA), Jessa Timmer, has announced that she will be leaving at the end of December to pursue new endeavors.

Under Timmer’s leadership in the past three years, CIDBIA has increased services to the community, strengthened its financial position, and fostered relationships through her work on various committees and with other neighborhood organizations.

A statement from the Board of Directors said, “While we will be sad to see her go, we know you join us in wishing her all the best in her next endeavor.”