Minami is Kip Tokuda awardee

Civil rights attorney Dale Minami was honored with the Kip Tokuda Award on Nov. 3, from the Asian Pacific Islander Community Leadership Foundation (ACLF) Northwest.

Minami practices in San Francisco in the area of personal injury. He has been involved in significant litigations involving the civil rights of Asian Pacific Americans and other minorities, including Korematsu v. United States and Spokane JACL v. Washington State University.

Dale received his law degree from the University of California at Berkeley and after graduation, he helped found the Asian Law Caucus and the Asian American Bar Association. He has served as Chair of the Civil Liberties Public Education Fund, appointed by President Clinton.