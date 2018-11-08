Massage parlors busted as alleged prostitution fronts named

By Ruth Bayang

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

On Nov. 6, Kent Police released the names and addresses of the 18 massage parlors that the city shut down last week for violating city and state licensing requirements and allegedly serving as fronts for prostitution.

A police media release said that during a months-long investigation, it was discovered that while many of these businesses advertise for massages, their real purpose is to engage in prostitution.

In addition, these businesses utilized employees who are not licensed by the state, failed to follow regulations to protect the health and privacy of patrons, and failed to properly post licenses.

Mako Carlson owns Serenity Moon Tea, a tea shop next to Oriental Spa, one of the shuttered massage parlors. She told the Northwest Asian Weekly, “I was looking at the Yelp review (for Oriental Spa) and one customer wrote about ‘the finish’ and ‘cute Asian ladies.’”

Another customer wrote on Yelp that the business was “sketchy” and that the masseuse wore a skimpy outfit. He went to say, “I wonder if they provide a different kind of service. The city of Kent should look into this.”

Carlson said she saw several Kent police and FBI vehicles in the parking lot, and agents dismantling the signs on the business last week. She took a photo of a notice posted on the door on Nov. 2 that told prospective customers that the business “remains under police surveillance.”

In addition to shutting the businesses down, the city has charged or is considering filing criminal charges against massage parlor owners and employees for crimes relating to licensing violations, as well as prostitution.

The following is the list of closed massage parlors and the businesses’ governing members, according to the Washington Secretary of State website. (* indicates no information found on the business or governing members.)

• Green Tree Spa, Lirui and Yarong Fu

414 West Meeker Street

• Yaya Massage (aka Sasa Massage)*

24228 104th Avenue Southeast

• Guerison Naturelle (aka Tranquil Aromatherapy), Jennifer Hoang and Hanh Vu

24204 104th Avenue Southeast

• XB Massage, Bian Li and Xue Ji

25441 104th Avenue Southeast

• High Hills Body Care, Anh Diep Hoang

320 East Meeker Street

• Lili Spa (aka Oriental Spa), Liping Cheng

134 Washington Avenue North

• Crystal Massage (aka Blue Harbor Massage Center), Xiaofei Gao

10830 Southwest Kent-Kangley Road

• Lily Massage (aka Fantasy Massage), Hong Zheng

1048 West James Street

• Body Craft*

18122 East Valley Highway South

• Ai Massage*

18119 East Highway South

• E-Spa*

519 Central Avenue South

• 8-Spa*

8459 South 212th Street

• Tropical Spa, Xueyun Ding

1601 West Meeker Street

• Suncoast Spa*

26650 Pacific Highway South

• Tai Ji Massage, Qiong Gao

25616 Pacific Highway South

• LH Footcare, Hang Liu

23301 Pacific Highway South

• Lucky Massage*

21018 108th Avenue Southeast

• Perfect Massage*

10700 Southeast 208th Street

Ruth can be reached at editor@nwasianweekly.com.