Filipino-Korean American wins Miss Washington Teen USA

Lily Lloyd won the title of Miss Washington Teen USA 2019 on Nov. 4. The pageant was held at Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien, with 18 contestants in her division.

Lloyd, 17, is the CEO of Smize Foundation, a nonprofit corporation that connects high school students with local food banks to provide donations, volunteer opportunities, and awareness of community outreach. Her ambition is to become a neonatologist.

In addition, she is the Associated Student Body executive president, an official Science Scholar, a Tri-M Music Honor Society member, and a varsity cheerleader.