PICTORIAL: 6th annual API Candidate Forum

A coalition of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community organizations hosted the 6th annual API Candidates and Issues Forum at ACRS on Oct. 11.

Established in 2012, the API Candidates and Issues Forum’s goal is to “provide an educational, nonpartisan forum for API civic engagement where electoral candidates and initiatives are treated fairly and provided with equal time to respond to questions on issues that are important to our API communities.”

Close to 100 people attended this forum.

Photos by John Liu