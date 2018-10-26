Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / Feature stories / PICTORIAL: 6th annual API Candidate Forum

PICTORIAL: 6th annual API Candidate Forum

By Leave a Comment

A coalition of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community organizations hosted the 6th annual API Candidates and Issues Forum at ACRS on Oct. 11.

Established in 2012, the API Candidates and Issues Forum’s goal is to “provide an educational, nonpartisan forum for API civic engagement where electoral candidates and initiatives are treated fairly and provided with equal time to respond to questions on issues that are important to our API communities.”

Close to 100 people attended this forum.

Photos by John Liu

King County Elections Director Julia Wise with emcee Sharon Santos (Photo by John Liu)

Adam Smith and Sarah Smith, 9th Congressional District candidates (Photo by John Liu)

From left: Tien Ha, Estella Ortega, Diane Narasaki, and State Sen. Bob Hasegawa (Photo by John Liu)

API Candidate Forum committee co-chairs Joseph Lachman (left) and Maria Batayola. (Photo by John Liu)

API Candidate Forum committee. From left: Rep. Sharon T. Santos, Henry Liu, Miran Hothi, Maria Batayola, Joseph Lachman, and Megan Boone (Photo by John Liu)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *