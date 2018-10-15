Northwest Asian Weekly

Patsy Surh O’Connell receives Governor’s Heritage Award

Patsy Surh O’Connell

Patsy Surh O’Connell was chosen to receive the Governor’s Heritage Award for an Individual as part of the 2018 Governor’s Arts & Heritage Awards (GAHA).

The awards recognize individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the creative and cultural vitality of Washington state.

“These are the highest cultural awards given by the governor,” said Karen Hanan, ArtsWA Executive Director. “Patsy has done so much to deserve this award.”

A celebration of all the honorees’ achievements at the annual GAHA dinner will be held on Nov. 27.

