Officers arrest ID bank robber

Officers arrested a man after he robbed a bank in the International District on Oct. 17 and holed up in his apartment.

At 3:45 p.m., staff at a bank in the 600 block of 5th Avenue South called 911 to report a robbery.

A 52-year-old man entered the bank, passed the teller a note demanding money, and fled the branch with the cash.

Officers quickly tracked the suspect to a nearby apartment building. Building managers confirmed that the man lived in the building and pointed them to his apartment.

Police converged on the unit and tried to make contact, but the man refused to come out. After obtaining a warrant, a SWAT team entered the apartment just before 9 p.m., but no one was inside.

At 11:30 p.m, police were called back when another resident of the apartment building spotted the suspect returning home. Officers again swarmed the area and, after a brief foot chase, caught the suspect.

He was booked into King County Jail for robbery.