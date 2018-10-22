Hasegawa is new CAPAA executive director

Gov. Jay Inslee on Oct. 10 appointed Toshiko Hasegawa as executive director of the Washington State Commission on Asian and Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA). She replaces Michael Itti, who departed the position earlier this year.

Hasegawa currently serves as communications manager for King County’s Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO).

Prior to OLEO, Hasegawa worked as legislative aide to King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles, where she worked in constituent services and on policy issues relating to immigration, human trafficking, and the justice system. She also served as fund development manager for the Japanese American Citizens League.

Hasegawa holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Seattle University, where she is currently pursuing her master’s degree.