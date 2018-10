On Oct. 6, the Executive Development Institute (EDI) celebrated its 25th anniversary with a dinner and auction. EDI is a nonprofit that trains and develops Asian/Pacific Islander leaders and Hispanic/Latino leaders.

At the event EDI bestowed cofounder Vanna Novak with a lifetime achievement award.

Novak is a professional speaker and trainer and created EDI with the late Ted Yamamura.

About 250 people attended the event and $130,000 was raised for EDI.