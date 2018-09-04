Veronica Kim retiring from ICHS

Veronica Kim is retiring this month after 25 years of service to International Community Health Services (ICHS). She has spent her career working to level health disparities in breast, ovarian, cervical, and colon cancer fatality rates among Asian Pacific Islander and minority women.

According to ICHS, Kim’s work formed the backbone of the organization’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Health Program (BCCHP), which connected nearly 2,600 low-income people with life-saving screenings and treatment in 2017.

When Kim became a cancer patient and survivor herself, she became even more aware of the challenges faced by those she had served.

“My own experience with breast cancer treatment inspired me to give the best case management possible,” said Kim.

She plans to spend some time traveling after she retires.