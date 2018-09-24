Sept. 8: Thai Festival showcases culture, food, and art

This year’s Thai Festival Seattle, run completely by volunteers, took place last week at North Seattle College. The family-friendly event highlighted Thai culture through performances like traditional and contemporary music, dances, and theater — as well as food through cooking demonstrations. More than 80 vendors served authentic and fusion Thai food, drinks, and snacks.

Porranee Thanapakpawin, one of the organizers, said the event had a nice mix of international visitors and that this year saw an increase in visitors overall.