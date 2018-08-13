PeaceTrees director

The new in-country director for PeaceTrees Vietnam is Ha Pham. Pham has worked for PeaceTrees for the last 16 years and she calls it her second home.

“My biggest goal is to continue growing PeaceTrees as an organization. This will include maintaining and developing the values and trust that PeaceTrees has cultivated for the past 23 years.”

Pham also said that the organization will reinforce and build partnerships, friendships, and trust between PeaceTrees, and partners and continues to support local communities in reversing the legacies of war and creating a safer and better future.