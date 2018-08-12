Nguyen returns home after release from Vietnamese jail

HOUSTON (AP) — An American man who was convicted by a Vietnamese court of disturbing public order after he took part in a rare protest is back in the United States.

The Houston Chronicle reports William Nguyen returned to his home in Houston on Aug. 3 after spending 40 days in detention before being deported back to the U.S.

He was arrested June 10 during protests in Ho Chi Minh City against a proposed law on special economic zones that many say would benefit Chinese investors.

Nguyen, of Vietnamese descent, had faced up to seven years in prison but got a lenient sentence after being found guilty.

The 32-year-old Nguyen told the newspaper he was overwhelmed by the support he received from family, friends and legislators since he was detained.