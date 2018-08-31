LETTERS: Tommy Le Review Board findings

Dear Liz (Rocca, King County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff),

Please correct me if I’m mistaken, but after perusing the media outlets and reporters that received the report and findings (on Aug. 22), I didn’t see the Northwest Asian Weekly, International Examiner, or any local Vietnamese media or reporters listed. Was this a deliberate attempt by the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) to again control the Tommy Le narrative that the KCSO put forth under [former sheriff John] Urquhart and now [Mitzi] Johanknecht? Is this what we’re going to expect from now on from the KCSO under Johanknecht? Business as usual.

— Frank Irigon

Mr. Irigon,

I sincerely apologize and take responsibility for any errors that excluded you, and I wish to assure you that no deliberate attempt was made to exclude the Northwest Asian Weekly, International Examiner, or other Vietnamese media from [the Aug. 22] press release or to control any narrative.

My administration has worked proactively and deliberately with the media to provide investigative, administrative, disciplinary, and other information, very often prior to any media interest or public disclosure request. This practice was implemented at the first of the year so that we were more timely and transparent in our work and partnership with the media and community.

I am sorry that I failed to deliver our best service today. Thank you for bringing this to my attention. I would like to meet in person to formally apologize and do so at your earliest convenience.

Respectfully,

— Mitzi G. Johanknecht, Sheriff

King County Sheriff’s Office