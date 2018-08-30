ID carjacking

By Staff

A 33-year-old developmentally delayed man named William has been found safe and unharmed after the car he was in was carjacked in the International District on the night of Aug. 24.

It happened at Maynard Avenue South and South King Street.

William’s mother had parked the car and got out to pay for parking, while William remained in the passenger seat. While she was out of the car, a man got into the driver’s seat and sped off.

Information about the stolen vehicle — a silver, 2012 BMW 328i hardtop convertible, Washington license plate AXL6052 — and William’s description and photograph were sent out to the public via the SPD Twitter feed.

About two hours later, William was spotted in Pioneer Square by someone who recognized him from the SPD tweet. William was reunited with his family.

Detectives are attempting to determine when and how William got out of the vehicle.

The stolen BMW was located just after midnight on Aug. 25 in Portland, Ore. by Portland Police and a 31-year-old man was taken into custody.

Detectives are working with authorities in Oregon to have the suspect returned to Seattle.