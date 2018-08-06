CISC’s new executive director

The Chinese Information & Service Center (CISC) announced on July 27 that its Board of Directors appointed Michael Itti to be its new executive director.

He will assume responsibilities effective mid-September.

Prior to this appointment, Itti served as executive director of the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs since 2013. He led a cabinet-level agency that advises the governor, state agencies, and legislature on changes in programs and laws to improve the wellbeing of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Itti is currently vice president of the board of the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from George Washington University.