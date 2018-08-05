Northwest Asian Weekly

Chinese national dies while hiking in Mount Rainier National Park

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — A hiker has been killed in Washington state after being swept away by rushing river waters inside Mount Rainier National Park.

Park officials said the woman was swept away on July 25 while attempting to cross the West Fork of the White River while hiking the Northern Loop Trail.

The News-Tribune reports that the Pierce County medical examiner identified the woman as 22-year-old Qing Yue, a Chinese national who was attending college in the United States.

Other hikers watched the woman get swept away but could not locate her.

A ground crew found her body on July 27 with assistance from a King County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

