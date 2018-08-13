AARP AAPI Hero Award finalists

Angela Wan of International Community Health Services (ICHS) is one of five nonprofit staff finalists named in AARP’s Asian American & Pacific Islander Hero Award.

The annual awards honor individuals who serve AAPIs over age 50.

Wan is going up against Denny Chan of Justice in Aging, Johnny Chen of Florence Fang Asian Community Garden, Linda Huynh of Asian Pacific Islander Forward Movement, and Linh Nguyen of VietAID.

The winner will be awarded $1,000, and their organization will also each receive a $1,000 cash prize. Visit facebook.com/AARPAAPI to cast your vote until Aug. 15.