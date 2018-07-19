Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / Feature stories / PICTORIAL: Dragon Fest 2018

PICTORIAL: Dragon Fest 2018

By Leave a Comment

On July 14 and 15, Seattle’s Chinatown/International District hosted Dragon Fest, an event that featured numerous cultural performances — including dragon and lion dances, Japanese musicians, martial arts groups, Asian drill team performers, and even break dancers.

Crowds flocked to the ID to participate in the popular $3 Food Walk — with over 45 local restaurants participating.

Dragon Fest — the largest pan-Asian celebration in the Northwest — also hosted the third annual Noodle Eating Contest, and the first ever Ping Pong Tournament.

Photo by Sam Le

Photo by Assunta Ng

Noodle Eating Contest (Photo by Sam Le)

Ping Pong Tournament (Photo by John Liu)

NrityaShastra School of Dance (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Photo by Assunta Ng

Sakura-Con Cosplay Contest (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Sakura-Con Cosplay Contest (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Photo by Sam Le

Photo by Sam Le

Photo by Sam Le

Photo by Sam Le

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *