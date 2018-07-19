PICTORIAL: Dragon Fest 2018

On July 14 and 15, Seattle’s Chinatown/International District hosted Dragon Fest, an event that featured numerous cultural performances — including dragon and lion dances, Japanese musicians, martial arts groups, Asian drill team performers, and even break dancers.

Crowds flocked to the ID to participate in the popular $3 Food Walk — with over 45 local restaurants participating.

Dragon Fest — the largest pan-Asian celebration in the Northwest — also hosted the third annual Noodle Eating Contest, and the first ever Ping Pong Tournament.