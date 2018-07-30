City Council resolution on Al Sugiyama Way

On July 23, the Seattle City Council approved a resolution to honor Seattle activist and educator Alan Sugiyama. Resolution 31827 will designate 15th Avenue South, from South Nevada Street to South Columbian Way, as “Alan Sugiyama Way.”

Sugiyama founded the Asian Family Affair newspaper in Seattle in 1972. He was also the first Asian American elected to the Seattle School Board in 1989, and he later served as its president.

Sugiyama established the Center for Career Alternatives, and later served as executive director of the Executive Development Institute. He died after a long battle with cancer in January 2017.