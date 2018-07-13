Chinatown shooting investigation

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Detectives are investigating a shooting after a man approached a King County deputy in the Chinatown-International District on the evening of July 8, and revealed a gunshot wound in his forearm.

The 50-year-old man told officers he was in the 500 block of South Jackson Street around 8 p.m. when an acquaintance shot him in the arm. The man said that he may not have been the intended target because the shooter had been arguing with another person — and the victim was standing close to that person.

Police searched the neighborhood but believe the shooter drove away from the area, possibly in a silver Honda Civic.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated the victim’s non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and transported him to Harborview Medical Center for further evaluation.