Carnegie Corp’s ‘Great Immigrants’ list

The Carnegie Corporation of New York released its annual list of Great Immigrants on June 28, comprised of 38 naturalized citizens who “enrich the fabric of American culture and strengthen our democracy through their lives, their work, and their example.”

Among the honorees were Rep. Pramila Jayapal, University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce, and former Seattleite Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber and previously the CEO of Expedia.

Every Fourth of July since 2006, the corporation has sponsored the public awareness initiative to commemorate the legacy of its founder, Scottish immigrant Andrew Carnegie, who, it said, believed strongly in both immigration and citizenship.

The honorees were recognized with a full-page public service announcement in The New York Times on the Fourth of July.