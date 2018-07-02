Arts apprenticeship program participants

The Center for Washington Cultural Traditions announced on June 21 its selections for the Washington State Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program.

The program encourages communities to carry on cultural traditions important to their heritage and identity. Master artists or other tradition bearers act as mentors. Both master and apprentice will work on teaching and learning skills related to a tradition in their community.

The participants include: Master Deepti Agrawal and apprentice Rohini Mathur in visual Indian art, Master Preetha Babu and apprentice Lakshmi Priya Sekhar in classical dance of South India, Master Shui Ng and apprentice Tiffany Chan in cooking from Taishan, China to Seattle, and Master Tamding Tsetan and apprentice Courtney Elton in Dramyin and Tibetan folk music.