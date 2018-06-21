Outstanding Grads

Andy Khuu is a graduating senior at Franklin High School, who is committed to attending Stanford University in the fall. As a student, Andy has been deeply involved with FIRST Robotics, cross-country, swimming, and track throughout all four years of his high school career. With his ambitions and passion for computer science and programming, Andy has interned at both the University of Washington (UW) and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Helping his team go to back-to-back World Championships for Robotics as a programmer and driver, Andy is excited to utilize his skills as a intern at Microsoft this summer. He is planning on pursuing both an MBA and MS in Computer Science under Stanford’s joint degree program in the coming years.

Jill Kumasaka is a top scholar at Franklin High School, National Merit Scholarship qualifier, salutatorian, and 101 scholar-athlete. She plans on attending the UW in the fall, majoring in International Studies on the pre-med track, while participating in the honors program. From presiding over Japanese Culture Club to leading yearbook as an editor-in-chief, Jill said high school continuously challenged and refined her leadership skills. “I will continue to pursue my various passions while at the UW through clubs and organizations,” Jill said. In the future, she hopes to pursue medicine abroad and work with an organization like Doctors Without Borders to provide healthcare to places that need it most.

Tina Rajabi began her journey at Edmonds Community College as an English as a Second Language (ESL) student, and eventually tutored other ESL students. Rajabi also works as a teaching assistant in the math department.

Rajabi was a semifinalist for the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation transfer scholarship, an Edmonds CC Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement (MESA) program member, and a Relationships in Science Education (RISE) program member.

She was also one of 10 students chosen from among 325 applicants to attend Seattle University’s Mathematics Early Research (SUMmER) program in 2017. She presented her research at Stanford University in April.

At 20, Rajabi will be graduating with her Associate in Science degree with a focus in mathematics. She is anticipating acceptance into the UW’s mathematics program.