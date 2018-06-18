NW Emmy Awards

KING 5’s Lori Matsukawa won her first Emmy on June 9, at the 55th annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards. She posted on Facebook, “First #NWEmmy. Took 40 years! I dedicate it to the Japanese American concentration camp survivors of WWII who were the subject of the stories.” Fellow KING colleagues who also won Emmys: video journalist Ryan Takeo, sports producer Ty Nguyen who won two, and director Emily Wen. KOMO’s Molly Shen took another Emmy home for Best News Anchor, and fellow anchor Ryan Yamamoto won for coverage of the Amtrak derailment. Susan Han, senior producer at Seattle Channel and Amy Chu, illustrator and KCTS also took statues home.