LETTER: May 5 debate

Dear Editor,

“A foolish consistency,” said Ralph Waldo Emerson, “is a hobgoblin of little minds,” a quote I personally have little use for, but today. While it is certainly not obvious which of us is being foolish, and I credit Gene Ralno for the views he brings to the table (there is certainly nothing stopping anyone from celebrating May 5th as he thinks is suitable), I prefer to disagree with his sentiment.

Mr. Ralno concedes that Cinco de Mayo is a revered holiday, while questioning its rightful historical status. One may go on very rightly to question the preservation of a Christmas holiday in a society that legally mandates separation of church and state, but who would gladly surrender the fun? Cinco de Mayo is not violating anyone’s civil rights, and it sees Seattle in swing. It’s pretty and festive.

I come from the city of Pittsburgh, where Latin American issues often play second fiddle to the other minorities. Is that justice? Didn’t Roberto Clemente serve that fair town as surely as Edgar Martinez serves our own?

Pin the cloak of liberal deceiver on me to your heart’s content, but if you wonder at such a conservative streak, stodgy and resistant to progressive change, you might consult Santa Claus.

Cinco de Mayo is like Kwanzaa. Not everyone finds it logical, but it is inspired by brotherly love, the search for peace in diversity, and the pursuit of happiness.

— Mac Crary

Former CID resident