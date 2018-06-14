Connect with SPD

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The Seattle Police Department and the CID Public Safety Council are rolling out the Chinatown-International District (CID) Community History Institute.

It’s a series of discussions between eight community members and officers who regularly work in the CID area. The goal is for community members to share their knowledge of the area, and help officers understand the community better.

Community participants must be 18 years or older, and currently living, working, volunteering, or otherwise regularly involved in the CID.

The first session was held on June 9. The next one is scheduled for June 23 from 9 a.m–5 p.m. at Chongwa. Free parking is available in Chongwa’s affiliated lot, and a $50 gift card will be provided to each community participant to cover the transportation cost upon completion of the session.

If you’re interested in participating, email Vicky.Li@seattle.gov.