Southport office campus reaches construction milestone

By Staff
NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The second office building being topped out. (Photo by George Liu)

Renton — Exxel Pacific and SECO Development marked the topping out of the first two towers of the Southport office campus on May 11. That project is scheduled to finish later this year, for occupancy in early 2019. A third tower is expected to be completed next year.

 

Outside the new construction. (Photo by George Liu)

“This vibrant, new employment and lifestyle center will be a game-changing project for the City of Renton, serving as a next generation hub for high-tech firms and other innovative companies,” said Kip Spencer, director of leasing and marketing for SECO Development.

“In addition to the office space available for pre-lease, the project includes 695,159 square feet of structured parking — enough for 2,121 vehicles — as well as added retail space.”

View of the Hyatt Regency from SECO Development (Photo by George Liu)

Buildings one and two will both feature 8,700-square-foot rooftop decks and 1,700-square-foot outdoor decks on the fourth floor. The third building, with 197,568 square feet of office space available, will have an 8,600-square-foot rooftop deck and 1,600-square-foot outdoor deck on the fourth floor.

Boeing Field neighbors SECO Development (Photo by George Liu)

(Photo by George Liu)

The office building being finished. (Photo by George Liu)

Top of the building (Photo by George Liu)

From left: Project manager Scott Rosenstock, architects Bertha Martinez and Dan Simpson, and Sunny Wu, and Annie Yuan (Photo by George Liu)

(Photo by George Liu)

Since acquiring the 17-acre Shuffleton power plant in 1999, SECO has spent the past two decades reimagining life in Renton at Southport. At the completion of the first phase next year, there will be a 2.4 million-square-foot mixed-use waterfront urban village that is home to as many as 9,000 residents, tenants, patrons, and employees.

