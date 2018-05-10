Northwest Asian Weekly

PICTORIAL: Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2018

The Asian Pacific Islander (API) Heritage Month Celebration was held at the Seattle Center Armory on May 6 as part of API Heritage Month.

This event showcased the rich cultural diversity of the API community featuring local groups giving traditional and contemporary performances.

Demonstrations included Wu Shu Martial Arts, performances by Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team, activities for all ages, traditional and contemporary dishes, and the popular hum bow eating contest.

Photos by Sam Le

The Amazon and TAPS teams tied in the Alan Sugiyama Hum Bow Eating Contest at the API Heritage Celebration. Team Amazon would later win after receiving louder audience applause.

Competitors of the Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration Hum Bow Eating Contest pose for a picture. Each team competed to see who could finish 5 Hum Bows the fastest.

Competitors eat voraciously during the Hum Bow Eating contest.

Huraiti Mana entertained the crowd with their signature Polynesian dance.

International YouTube sensation, Luna Lee, plays the Gayageum to a delighted crowd.

Display of Nations exhibit for people to learn and discover API countries.

A number of local community organizations raised public awareness.

Morning Star performs a traditional Korean dance.

The Vietnamese Student Association performed a beautiful fan dance.

Malaysian Student Association made a wonderful finale for the celebration.

Live2Dance brings a fun Bollywood dance to the stage.

Tammy Le and John Chen

