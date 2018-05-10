PICTORIAL: Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2018

The Asian Pacific Islander (API) Heritage Month Celebration was held at the Seattle Center Armory on May 6 as part of API Heritage Month.

This event showcased the rich cultural diversity of the API community featuring local groups giving traditional and contemporary performances.

Demonstrations included Wu Shu Martial Arts, performances by Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team, activities for all ages, traditional and contemporary dishes, and the popular hum bow eating contest.

Photos by Sam Le