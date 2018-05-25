NEA’s Jane Chu stepping down

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The National Endowment for the Arts announced earlier this month that its current chair, Jane Chu, will resign from her post effective June 4.

In a statement, Chu said “I am so appreciative of having had this opportunity. The National Endowment for the Arts is doing effective and meaningful work to help the arts thrive and connect to individuals and in communities large and small, densely populated, rural, and remote in all 50 states, U.S. territories, and in every Congressional District.”

Chu , who visited Seattle’s Wing Luke Museum in 2016, is the eleventh chair of the NEA. She has been responsible for the distribution of more than $409 million dollars in grants to artists and nonprofits throughout all 50 states.