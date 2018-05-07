Justice Mary Yu to speak at commencement

Washington Supreme Court Associate Justice Mary Yu will address graduates at the UW Bothell commencement ceremony on June 10.

“Justice Yu has a compelling personal story, as well as a passion for social justice and public service,” said Chancellor Wolf Yeigh.

Yu was appointed to the high court in 2014 by Gov. Jay Inslee.

As a judge in 2012, Yu performed the first same-sex marriage in Washington on the day same-sex marriages became legal in the state. She is the first member of the LGBTQ community to serve on the state Supreme Court.