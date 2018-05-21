Hall of Fame Medal makes its way home

The grandson of a man who was on a team that was inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame — has received a medal.

In 2005, the Vancouver Asahi Team was inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame. Medals were made for each of the individual Asahi players, but many remained unclaimed by family members, including George Iga of Seattle.

Iga joined the team during its Japan tour in 1921.

Yobun Shima and the Asahi Family Network in Japan and Emiko Ando of the Asahi Baseball Association in Vancouver tracked down Iga’s grandson, Douglas Tsujii of Seattle.

Tsujii was not aware of his grandfather’s baseball career until after his grandfather had passed away.