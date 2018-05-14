Fun at Hing Hay Park

The warmer weather is bringing more people out to enjoy Hing Hay Park.

We saw Laurelyn Miel, Maxene Orejudes, and Anh Thach painting a lantern last week.

Hing Hay Park underwent a renovation that doubled its size recently. The new park design includes a cultural performance space, with custom integrated seating that punctuates the terraces and provides micro-stages, and activity areas for all community members to enjoy, including ping pong tables, seating, exercise machines, a badminton area, and shade trees.