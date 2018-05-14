Northwest Asian Weekly

Fun at Hing Hay Park

By Leave a Comment

From left: Laurelyn Miel, Maxene Orejudes, and Anh Thach. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

The warmer weather is bringing more people out to enjoy Hing Hay Park.

We saw Laurelyn Miel, Maxene Orejudes, and Anh Thach painting a lantern last week.

Hing Hay Park underwent a renovation that doubled its size recently. The new park design includes a cultural performance space, with custom integrated seating that punctuates the terraces and provides micro-stages, and activity areas for all community members to enjoy, including ping pong tables, seating, exercise machines, a badminton area, and shade trees.

