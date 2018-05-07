FCS Seafair Princess

Bianca Llorico was crowned 2018 Miss Filipino Community of Seattle Seafair Princess on April 29, at the Filipino Community Center’s Grand Ballroom.

Llorico expects to graduate in December with a Bachelors of Science in nursing.

Krystal Shantel Jimenez was the runner-up. Llorica said, “[Krystal] has the biggest heart in everything she does and I am so thankful to have her next to me as we go on our journeys towards becoming Miss Seafair. I am extremely thankful for the Filipino Community of Seattle for entrusting myself and Krystal to represent our Filipino community at Seafair this summer.”