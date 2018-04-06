Teens arrested following Easter purse snatching in ID

SEATTLE — Police arrested three teenagers for a purse snatching incident in the International District on the afternoon of April 1.

A man and his wife were loading groceries into their car in the 1200 block of South King Street around 5:30 p.m. when they were approached by three teens. One of the teens ripped the woman’s purse from her shoulder as the group ran away.

Two officers in the area responded and quickly found the three teens trying to scale a fence in the 1200 block of South Lane Street. The teens had made it to the opposite side of the fence, but stopped when told to do so by the officers. Additional officers arrived and took the three into custody.

Officers recovered the purse, which contained the victim’s ID, 10 feet from where the suspects were taken into custody. While searching the suspects, police found debit cards and additional ID cards belonging to the victim.

Officers booked the teens, two 15-years-olds and one 16-years-old, into the King County Youth Services Center for investigation of robbery.