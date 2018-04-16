Next ACRS executive director announced

Michael Byun has been appointed to helm of Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS), effective Dec. 3, 2018.

Diane Narasaki’s retirement will be effective Dec. 2. She announced it a year in advance to ensure a smooth transition, and to celebrate ACRS’ 45th anniversary with the community at the Oct. 27 gala before her departure.

Byun — a native Washingtonian — is currently the Chief Executive Officer for ASIA, Ohio’s largest health and social services agency serving Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders (AAPI), and other immigrant and refugee communities.

Along with Narasaki in 2014, Byun was appointed by President Barack Obama to the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Byun said, “I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve this incredible community and this organization.” He said Narasaki’s visionary and strategic leadership means he has inherited “a strong, influential, and mighty institution that will continue our community’s important and vital work.”