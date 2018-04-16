New UW Bothell communications director

The University of Washington (UW) Bothell has named Maria Lamarca Anderson as its new director of communications. Lamarca Anderson has more than 25 years of experience in professional communications and public engagement in higher education, corporations, public agencies, and nonprofits.

For the past five years, Lamarca Anderson has been in the communications office at Seattle Colleges, the district office for Seattle Central, North Seattle, and South Seattle colleges. Her past professional experience includes positions with Youth Eastside Services, KING 5 and KIRO 7 television stations, Flying House Productions, Northwest Harvest, LapLink.com, and the Everett Mall.