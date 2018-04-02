Kurashige is president of ASA

University of Washington (UW) Bothell Professor Scott Kurashige has been elected president of the American Studies Association (ASA).

Kurashige will serve as president-elect for a year starting July 1, followed by one year as president beginning July 1, 2019. The election is a recognition of UW Bothell’s growing reputation, especially its commitment to diversity, interdisciplinary education, and socially engaged scholarship, Kurashige said.

Kurashige is faculty in the School of Interdisciplinary Arts & Sciences, and a published author.

A national association based in Washington, D.C., the ASA promotes interdisciplinary research on U.S. culture and history. It supports scholars committed to original research, critical thinking, and public dialogue.