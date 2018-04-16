Over 100 people gathered at the Renton Senior Activity Center on April 5, to celebrate Gene Moy’s 101st birthday.

The main highlight of the party — dancing, which is Moy’s favorite past time.

Born in Toishan, China, in 1917, Moy came to the United States with his father in 1931. He lived in Lewiston, Idaho before he moved to Seattle. Moy learned how to dance at the United Service Organization, when he served from 1941 to 1946 in the Pacific. He picked up dancing again in 1982 after he retired.

Though Moy lost his wife a few months ago, his partner for 65 years, he’s never alone out on the dance floor.