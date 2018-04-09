Northwest Asian Weekly


Filipino Community Center featured on TV

Emma Catague (left) and Mary Nam at KOMO TV, following the Feb. 21 “Sustainable Communities” segment

Emma Catague and the Filipino Community Center were featured during a EcoConsumer segment in February, about sustainable communities on the KOMO 4 TV 4 p.m. news with anchor Mary Nam. In the segment, Catague highlighted the Center’s senior food program and food bank for seniors, which offer healthy and culturally-appropriate Filipino foods.

The Filipino Community Center was established in 1935. Catague is a long-time community activist and a leader and volunteer at the Filipino Community Center.

