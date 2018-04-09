Filipino Community Center featured on TV

Emma Catague and the Filipino Community Center were featured during a EcoConsumer segment in February, about sustainable communities on the KOMO 4 TV 4 p.m. news with anchor Mary Nam. In the segment, Catague highlighted the Center’s senior food program and food bank for seniors, which offer healthy and culturally-appropriate Filipino foods.

The Filipino Community Center was established in 1935. Catague is a long-time community activist and a leader and volunteer at the Filipino Community Center.