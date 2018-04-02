EDI ID tour

More than 20 students from the Executive Development Institute (EDI) enjoyed a tour of the International District (ID) last week. The professionals from various companies wanted to be connected to the community and learn about community history.

Tomio Moriguchi gave them a tour of Nikkei Manor and Uwajimaya, while Assunta Ng took them to Tai Tung restaurant, the Northwest Asian Weekly, and the site of the Wah Mee massacre. She also primer on the Wing Luke Museum.

One of the highlights of their tour was a potluck dinner at Nagomi Tea House. Each participant was given money to purchase a dish from an ID restaurant, and they had to describe why they chose that dish. The dinner included barbecued duck, pork, sushi, stir fry shrimp, and chicken.