Doug Baldwin, Ann Curry part of WE Day Seattle lineup

From left: Ciara, Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin, and Ann Curry

Organizers announced on April 5 the initial lineup for WE Day Seattle — a youth empowerment event — which is returning to Seattle on May 3 at KeyArena.

In addition to WE Day Seattle Co-Chairs Ciara and Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin of the Seattle Seahawks and Ann Curry, will share their passion for change and motivate young people to continue to take action to affect positive change in their communities and around the world.

WE Day Seattle is free of charge to students and educators across Washington.

